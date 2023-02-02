Nurkic has been ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies due to left calf soreness.

Nurkic was sent to the locker room early in the first quarter of Wednesday's tilt and will not return after re-aggravating a lingering calf issue. The 28-year-old will finish scoreless (0-1 FG) with one rebound and one assist across two minutes of play. Drew Eubanks and Trendon Watford are strong candidates to receive extra minutes Wednesday. Nurkic's next chance to suit up will come against the Wizards on Friday in the first game of a back-to-back set.