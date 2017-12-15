Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Will play on minutes restriction Friday
Nurkic (ankle) will draw the start during Friday's game against the Magic but will be on a minutes restriction, Casey Holdahl of Blazers.com reports.
Nurkic has missed the team's past three games while nursing a sprained right ankle. Though he'll play Friday, the Blazers are opting to exercise caution with the big man, limiting his minutes. As a result, Zach Collins, who started Portland's most recent game, will head back to the bench.
