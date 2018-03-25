Nurkic (back) will play in Sunday's matchup with the Thunder, Jason Quick of NBC Sports Northwest reports.

Nurkic was dealing with some minor soreness in his back recently, but was always expected to play through it after being given a probable designation coming into Sunday. He should slot in as the Trail Blazers' starting center as usual and at this point, he doesn't appear to be on any sort of restrictions. Despite the soreness, Nurkic has played well of late, averaging 16.3 points, 10.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.0 steal and 3.0 block over his last three games.