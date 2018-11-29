Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Will play Wednesday
Nurkic (shoulder) will play and start in Wednesday's game against the Magic, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.
Nurkic was forced to miss the second half of Portland's last game with abruised right shoulder. The injury appears to be nothing serious, and he should be set for his usual workload.
