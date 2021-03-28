Nurkic will be limited to around 20 minutes in Sunday's matchup against Toronto, Blazers radio host Jay Allen reports.

Portland will again ease Nurkic back into action after he saw 19 minutes as the starting center in Friday's win over the depleted Magic. Nurkic finished that contest with eight points, eight boards, two assists, one steal and one block, while committing four turnovers. The minutes cap will limit his ceiling in DFS contests, and the big man makes for a risky start in weekly fantasy leagues, as the Blazers have only three games on their Week 15 schedule.