Nurkic (knee) has been ruled out for Thursday's matchup against the Spurs.

Nurkic will miss an eighth straight game Thursday, and he'll presumably remain sidelined for Portland's final two regular-season games, as well. Drew Eubanks (back) and Trendon Watford (ankle) have both been playing increased roles in Nurkic's absence, but if either of them have to miss time, John Butler and Jabari Walker would be candidates for elevated usage.