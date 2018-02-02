Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Will start Friday vs. Raptors
Nurkic (quad) will start at center in Friday's game against Toronto, NBC Sports Northwest reports.
Nurkic injured his quad against the Bulls on Wednesday but he appears to be over the issue for the most part. Expect him to see his typical role, where he's scored 13.6 points to go along with 9.5 rebounds across 25.4 minutes per contest over the past month. If he aggravates the injury or winds up being limited in any fashion, Ed Davis could see some extra time.
