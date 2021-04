Nurkic will start Sunday's game against the Heat, Blazers radio host Jay Allen reports.

After being rested for Saturday's win over Detroit, Nurkic will return to the lineup at center, sending Enes Kanter back to the bench. Nurkic is coming off of a 10-point, six-rebound, four-assist, one-steal, one-block effort against the Jazz on Thursday. He's yet to play more than 22 minutes in any of his six games since returning from a long-term injury absence.