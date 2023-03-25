Nurkic (knee) will not play against the Bulls on Friday, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
Nurkic was previously considered doubtful. The Blazers will be very thin up front, so we could see both Drew Eubanks and Trendon Watford provide some solid fantasy value Friday evening.
