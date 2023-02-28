Nurkic (calf) is listed as out for Tuesday's game against the Warriors.

Coming out of the All-Star break last week, head coach Chauncey Billups told Sean Highkin of RoseGardenReport.com that Nurkic is "progressing well," but the veteran center still remains without a definitive target date for a return to the court while he recovers from a left calf strain. Given that Tuesday marks the front end of a back-to-back set, Nurkic appears safe to rule out for Wednesday's game against the Pelicans, and he probably won't have a realistic chance at suiting up Friday in Atlanta unless he's able to get in some on-court activity Thursday.