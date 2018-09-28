Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Won't play more than 20 minutes Saturday
Nurkic, along with the rest of the Trail Blazers, will be capped at 20 minutes during Saturday's preseason opener against the Raptors, Sean Highkin of Bleacher Report reports.
Coach Terry Stotts is understandably playing it conservatively during Portland's first preseason affair. Zach Collins and Meyers Leonard are strong candidates to see minutes at center Saturday.
