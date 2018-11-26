Nurkic has been ruled out for the second half of Sunday's game against the Clippers due to a right shoulder bruise, Joe Freeman of The Oregonian reports.

Nurkic tallied four points, two rebounds and two assists over 15 minutes in the first half, but he remained in the locker room to start the third quarter. Given the nature of the injury, he's likely being held out as a precaution, although a status update should emerge in the near future.