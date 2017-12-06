Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: X-ray on ankle comes back clean
An X-ray on Nurkic's right ankle came back negative following Tuesday's game against the Wizards, Joe Freeman of the Oregonian reports.
Nurkic sprained his right ankle in the fourth quarter of Tuesday's contest, though a subsequent X-ray has cleared him of any sort of break. That said, there's a chance Nurkic ends up having an MRI performed as well on Wednesday, so this is still a situation to monitor moving forward. Consider Nurkic questionable for Saturday's game against the Rockets until more information is provided.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Exits Tuesday's game with sprained ankle•
-
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Massive double-double in win•
-
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Posts 11 points in loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Scores 17 against former club Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Scores team-high 21 in Friday's loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Excels in third straight game with 25 points•
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...