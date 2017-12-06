Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: X-ray on ankle comes back clean

An X-ray on Nurkic's right ankle came back negative following Tuesday's game against the Wizards, Joe Freeman of the Oregonian reports.

Nurkic sprained his right ankle in the fourth quarter of Tuesday's contest, though a subsequent X-ray has cleared him of any sort of break. That said, there's a chance Nurkic ends up having an MRI performed as well on Wednesday, so this is still a situation to monitor moving forward. Consider Nurkic questionable for Saturday's game against the Rockets until more information is provided.