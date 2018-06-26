Trail Blazers' K.J. McDaniels: Secures summer league invite
McDaniels will play with the Trail Blazers' summer league team, Michael Scotto of The Athletic reports.
McDaniels has three prior years of NBA experience, spending most of his time with the Rockets and 76ers, as well as a brief stint with the Nets. However, he was out of the NBA entirely during the 2017-18 campaign and will now head to summer league with the Trail Blazers with the hope of getting an invite to training camp. McDaniels played in 31 games in the G-League last season with the Grand Rapids Drive, averaging 16.2 points, 7.1 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.4 blocks across 27.4 minutes.
