McDaniels posted 17 points (8-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one block across 20 minutes during the Trail Blazers' 91-73 win over the Lakers in the Las Vegas Summer League championship game Tuesday.

The three-year NBA veteran was critical to the win, leading the Blazers in scoring despite coming off the bench. McDaniels earned the title game MVP award for his efforts, which included zero turnovers. The 25-year-old's performance was especially timely, as he ultimately averaged only 6.7 points and 4.4 rebounds across 14.9 minutes over seven games in Las Vegas. McDaniels will now hope that his breakout in the most important contest of the tournament will be enough to earn him a training camp invite with Portland or elsewhere.