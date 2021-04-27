Blevins is not on the injury report ahead of Tuesday's game versus the Pacers.
Blevins was sidelined for a few games due to health and safety protocols, but he's apparently been cleared to rejoin the team. The little-used wing has appeared in only one game since the All-Star break, logging four minutes of garbage-time action against Milwaukee on April 2.
