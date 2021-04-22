Blevins is unavailable for Wednesday's game against the Nuggets due to the league's health and safety protocols, Jamie Hudson of NBC Sports Northwest reports.
Blevins hasn't seen game action since April 2, so his absence won't affect coach Terry Stotts' rotation. The 25-year-old won't be able to rejoin the team until he clears the COVID-19 protocols.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Keljin Blevins: Doesn't play Thursday•
-
Trail Blazers' Keljin Blevins: Clear of injury report•
-
Trail Blazers' Keljin Blevins: Out Thursday•
-
Trail Blazers' Keljin Blevins: Out Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Keljin Blevins: Inks two-way deal with Blazers•
-
Keljin Blevins: Posts 10 points•