Bazemore posted 11 points (3-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and three assists in 28 minutes off the bench Tuesday in the Trail Blazers' 115-104 loss to the Pelicans.

Bazemore turned in well-rounded box-score lines during both ends of the Blazers' Monday/Tuesday back-to-back set, totaling 22 points, nine assists, seven rebounds and five triples between the contests. His production Tuesday comes with the caveat that he saw a jump in playing time after logging between 17 and 22 minutes in the prior three games. When Damian Lillard (back) likely returns to action Thursday in Milwaukee, Bazemore could lose out on a few minutes as a result.