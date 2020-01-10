Trail Blazers' Kent Bazemore: Can't crack double-digit scoring
Bazemore posted two points (0-8 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), three rebounds and two steals across 30 minutes during Thursday's 116-102 loss to the Timberwolves.
Bazemore hasn't cracked double-digit points since Dec. 21 despite seeing 28.9 minutes across the past nine games. He's shooting an abysmal 28.4 percent from the field during this stretch, and he's committed more turnovers than assists. Bazemore has been close to a non-factor in almost every fantasy context this season, and there's nothing to indicate that will be changing soon.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Kent Bazemore: Failing to capitalize•
-
Trail Blazers' Kent Bazemore: Negligible production Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Kent Bazemore: Retreats to bench•
-
Trail Blazers' Kent Bazemore: Quiet night in loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Kent Bazemore: Limited production in starting role•
-
Trail Blazers' Kent Bazemore: To start in place of Hood•
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.