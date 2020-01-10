Bazemore posted two points (0-8 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), three rebounds and two steals across 30 minutes during Thursday's 116-102 loss to the Timberwolves.

Bazemore hasn't cracked double-digit points since Dec. 21 despite seeing 28.9 minutes across the past nine games. He's shooting an abysmal 28.4 percent from the field during this stretch, and he's committed more turnovers than assists. Bazemore has been close to a non-factor in almost every fantasy context this season, and there's nothing to indicate that will be changing soon.