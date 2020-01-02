Trail Blazers' Kent Bazemore: Failing to capitalize
Bazemore totaled nine points, four rebounds, one assist and one block in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 117-93 loss to New York.
Bazemore continues to do very little despite his starting role. He was viewed as a potential 12-team pickup after Rodney Hood (Achilles) was ruled out for the season. Outside of fleeting moments, Bazemore has certainly not done himself any favors. If you are still holding him in standard leagues, streaming his spot may prove to be a more successful option.
