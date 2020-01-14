Trail Blazers' Kent Bazemore: Gets defensive in win
Bazemore scored five points (1-3 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT) to go with three rebounds, three steals, two assists and one block in 30 minutes Monday in the Trail Blazers' 115-112 win over the Hornets.
Bazemore has reached double digits in points just once in the Blazers' last 11 games, but for fantasy managers in deeper leagues looking to make up ground in defensive stats, the veteran wing can have some usefulness. He's averaging 1.2 steals and 0.7 blocks since taking on an increased role after Rodney Hood suffered a season-ending Achilles injury Dec. 6.
