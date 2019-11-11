Trail Blazers' Kent Bazemore: In starting lineup
Bazemore will start Sunday's game against Atlanta.
Bazemore will get the nod at small forward with Rodney Hood (back) sidelined. The veteran should be in position for increased minutes after his workload has been relatively limited to begin the year.
