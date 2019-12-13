Trail Blazers' Kent Bazemore: Limited production in starting role
Bazemore produced nine points, three rebounds and two assists in 30 minutes during Thursday's 114-99 loss to Denver.
Bazemore continues to start at the small forward position but is yet to capitalize on the promotion. With Rodney Hood (Achilles) done for the season, Bazemore has an unexpected opportunity in front of him. Even in 30 minutes a night, Bazemore has limited upside but could still be worth considering in standard formats if you need steals and threes.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Kent Bazemore: To start in place of Hood•
-
Trail Blazers' Kent Bazemore: Strong play off bench•
-
Trail Blazers' Kent Bazemore: Back-to-back solid outings•
-
Trail Blazers' Kent Bazemore: Solid production in spot start•
-
Trail Blazers' Kent Bazemore: Scores 13 in win•
-
Trail Blazers' Kent Bazemore: In starting lineup•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.