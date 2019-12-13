Bazemore produced nine points, three rebounds and two assists in 30 minutes during Thursday's 114-99 loss to Denver.

Bazemore continues to start at the small forward position but is yet to capitalize on the promotion. With Rodney Hood (Achilles) done for the season, Bazemore has an unexpected opportunity in front of him. Even in 30 minutes a night, Bazemore has limited upside but could still be worth considering in standard formats if you need steals and threes.