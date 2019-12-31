Trail Blazers' Kent Bazemore: Negligible production Monday
Bazemore ended with six points, four rebounds and one steal in 22 minutes during Monday's 122-116 loss to the Suns.
Bazemore was back in the starting lineup after a one-game hiatus but offered very little. Despite having a great opportunity in front of him, Bazemore has failed to capitalize. He has the ability to rack up steals and threes but the negatives in his overall game make him tough to hold in 12-team leagues.
