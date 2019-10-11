Trail Blazers' Kent Bazemore: Plays 15 minutes in starting role
Bazemore had just five points, five rebounds, three assists, and two steals in 15 minutes during Thursday's 104-68 preseason win over Maccabi.
Bazemore started at shooting guard with a number of players resting, managing just five points in 15 minutes. He is likely to be coming off the bench when the Trail Blazers run at full strength meaning standard league value is probably going to be out of reach. He could be streamed in as a steals specialist unless he somehow carves out a more sizeable role.
