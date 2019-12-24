Bazemore had three points, one rebound and one assist in 31 minutes during Monday's 112-104 loss to the Pelicans.

Bazemore barely avoided a donut finishing with just three points in 31 minutes. He had been playing well coming into this game, putting up top-80 numbers over the past week. His role appears secure if not only for the simple fact that the Trail Blazers have no one else to slot into the starting role. He should be better than this moving forward and if you can deal with the odd dud, he is worth a look in standard leagues.