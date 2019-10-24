Bazemore had just four points (1-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), but added five steals and two rebounds in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 108-100 loss to the Nuggets.

Bazemore played 25 minutes off the bench Wednesday, filling the role of defensive stopper to perfection with five steals. He is likely to remain coming off the bench but could still have occasional value in both steals and perimeter scoring. He was basically the sixth-man here and should that trend continue, those in standard formats should keep an eye on his production moving forward.