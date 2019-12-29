Trail Blazers' Kent Bazemore: Retreats to bench
Bazemore is not starting Saturday against the Lakers, Jamie Goldberg of The Oregonian reports.
Bazemore will come off the bench Saturday as Skal Labissiere gets his first start of the season. Since entering the starting five nine games ago, Bazemore has posted averages of 8.6 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 29.8 minutes.
