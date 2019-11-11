Trail Blazers' Kent Bazemore: Scores 13 in win
Bazemore had 13 points (5-13 FG, 3-6 3PT) and eight rebounds in Sunday's win over Atlanta.
Bazemore got the start at small forward in place of Rodney Hood (back), and he saw a season-high 34 minutes in the overtime victory. In addition to the 13 points and eight boards, Bazemore tacked on two blocks and two steals.
