Bazemore posted three points (1-2 FG, 1-1 3Pt), three rebounds and two assists across 19 minutes during Friday's 119-115 loss to the Nets.

Despite the myriad of injuries Portland is dealing with, Bazemore hasn't seen his role increase. He's actually seeing his workload decrease, and he hasn't cracked the 20-minute mark in the past two games. While Bazemore will still provide some fantasy value in deep fantasy formats, it doesn't seem like he's on a path to relevance in most leagues.