Bazemore had 14 points (5-9 FG, 3-4 3PT, 1-2 FT) and five rebounds in Wednesday's win over Oklahoma City.

Coming off the bench for his new team, the veteran wing is averaging 24.6 minutes per game through five contests. He's still waiting on his shooting to come around (37.5% FG; 33.3% 3PT), but Bazemore has remained a decent source of all-around production, as far as bench players go. He's averaging 1.0 block and 1.0 steal per game -- although all five of his steals on the season came in the opener against Denver on Oct. 23.