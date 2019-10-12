Bazemore, with Rodney Hood (back) out, will enter the starting lineup for Saturday's preseason game against the Suns, Jamie Hudson of NBC Sports Northwest reports.

Bazemore may also see extended minutes, though the exhibition nature of the game may cause coach Terry Stotts to lean on younger players. Across two preseason games, Bazemore is averaging 24.9 fantasy points in only 17.5 minutes.