Trail Blazers' Kent Bazemore: Strong numbers in reduced minutes
Bazemore compiled 13 points (5-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, two assists, and two steals in 12 minutes during Thursday's 110-104 preseason loss to the Nuggets.
Bazemore did a lot of damage in just 12 minutes on Thursday, as he continues to push for more minutes in the regular rotation. He is likely to come off the bench but the defensive upside should afford him meaningful minutes on a nightly basis. With that being said, he isn't really someone to target in standard formats at this stage.
