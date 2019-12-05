Bazemore had 15 points (5-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one steal in Wednesday's 127-116 win against the Kings.

Bazemore led the second unit with 15 points and nailed two big threes in the fourth quarter. Throughout the season the 30-year-old is averaging 22.3 minutes per game, which leads Kings' players in the second unit. It is unlikely Bazemore sees a change in his minutes thanks in large part to the re-emergence of Rodney Hood, who is averaging 11.8 points per game and making 50 percent of his threes in his last five games.