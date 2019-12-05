Trail Blazers' Kent Bazemore: Strong play off bench
Bazemore had 15 points (5-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one steal in Wednesday's 127-116 win against the Kings.
Bazemore led the second unit with 15 points and nailed two big threes in the fourth quarter. Throughout the season the 30-year-old is averaging 22.3 minutes per game, which leads Kings' players in the second unit. It is unlikely Bazemore sees a change in his minutes thanks in large part to the re-emergence of Rodney Hood, who is averaging 11.8 points per game and making 50 percent of his threes in his last five games.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Kent Bazemore: Back-to-back solid outings•
-
Trail Blazers' Kent Bazemore: Solid production in spot start•
-
Trail Blazers' Kent Bazemore: Scores 13 in win•
-
Trail Blazers' Kent Bazemore: In starting lineup•
-
Trail Blazers' Kent Bazemore: Scores three points Friday•
-
Trail Blazers' Kent Bazemore: Season-high 14 points in win•
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.