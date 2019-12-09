Trail Blazers' Kent Bazemore: To start in place of Hood
Bazemore will get the start Sunday against the Thunder in place of the injured Rodney Hood (Achilles), Nick Friedell of ESPN reports.
The already injury-riddled Blazers suffered another blow on Friday when Rodney Hood ruptured his Achilles tendon, but his absence will push Bazemore into an extended role on the wing. The veteran's minutes have been relatively limited thus far, but in his only two starts, he's averaged 12.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.5 blocks in 33.5 minutes.
