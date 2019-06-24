Trail Blazers' Kent Bazemore: Traded to Portland
Bazemore was traded to the Trail Blazers on Monday in exchange for Evan Turner, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Unsurprisingly, Bazemore picked up his $19.2 million player option for the 2019-20 season, but the rebuilding Hawks will ship him to Portland, where he'll have a much better chance to contribute for a playoff-caliber team. The 29-year-old is coming off of a season in which he averaged 11.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 67 games (24.5 MPG), but he shot just 40.2 percent from the field, including 32.0 percent from three -- his lowest mark since his rookie year in 2012-13. In Portland, Bazemore will add depth on the wing, and he could be set to replace Rodney Hood, who enters unrestricted free agency next week.
