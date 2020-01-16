Bazemore tallied 12 points (3-13 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 117-107 win against Houston.

A less pressuring Rockets defense gave Bazemore more looks to shoot, resulting in a season-high 10 three-pointers attempted. The shots mostly proved to be in vain as the 30-year-old only scored 12 out of a possible 40 points. The performance is indicative of his first season in Portland, where he is averaging less than 10 points (7.8) for the first time since 2014-15 and shooting a career-low 34.3 percent from the field.