Johnson (hip) will play Thursday against Denver.
Johnson will make his return to the hardwood after a month-long absence due to a left hip injury. Although he will be available, it can be assumed he will be under some sort of restriction considering he has not seen in-game minutes in over a month. His return will likely take some minutes away from Justise Winslow and Shaedon Sharpe.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Keon Johnson: Likely to play Thursday•
-
Trail Blazers' Keon Johnson: Sidelined multiple weeks•
-
Trail Blazers' Keon Johnson: Listed out for Tuesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Keon Johnson: Remains out Sunday•
-
Trail Blazers' Keon Johnson: Ruled out Friday•
-
Trail Blazers' Keon Johnson: Won't play Wednesday•