Johnson supplied eight points (4-10 FG, 0-4 3Pt), one rebound, one assist, one block and two steals over 18 minutes during Monday's 124-113 win over Charlotte.

Johnson provided low-volume yet intriguing production in the win, logging at least 14 minutes for the fifth time in his past six games. With both Justise Winslow (ankle) and Gary Payton (abdomen) on the sideline, Johnson figures to continue playing a consistent role off the bench. He isn't going to do enough to be considered in standard fantasy formats, but for those in deeper leagues, he should at least be on the radar.