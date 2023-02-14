Johnson (ankle) is available for Monday's contest against the Lakers.
Despite dealing with a lingering ankle injury, Johnson is officially available Monday. While Johnson is active, the high-flying guard has yet to receive over 10 minutes across his last eight appearances, making him a difficult fantasy option to trust against the Lakers.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Keon Johnson: On injury report once again•
-
Trail Blazers' Keon Johnson: Good to go against Thunder•
-
Trail Blazers' Keon Johnson: Iffy for Friday•
-
Trail Blazers' Keon Johnson: Ruled out Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Keon Johnson: Receives questionable tag•
-
Trail Blazers' Keon Johnson: Officially out Monday•