Johnson dislocated his right finger during Friday's Summer League game against Houston and will miss the rest of the tournament, Jason Quick of The Athletic reports.
Johnson said his finger bent all the way back and that he knew right away that he was done. It's a shame that Johnson won't be able to show what he can do in Vegas, as he has a lot of work to do if he wants to break into the rotation for the Blazers on Opening Night.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Keon Johnson: Will not return Friday•
-
Trail Blazers' Keon Johnson: Finishes season on sideline•
-
Trail Blazers' Keon Johnson: Suffers broken finger•
-
Trail Blazers' Keon Johnson: Scores season-high 20 points•
-
Trail Blazers' Keon Johnson: Logs 26 minutes•
-
Trail Blazers' Keon Johnson: Scores 16 in blowout•