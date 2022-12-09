Johnson (hip) played 29 seconds in Thursday's 121-120 loss to the Nuggets, finishing with three points (1-1 FG, 1-1 3Pt).

Back in action for the first time since Nov. 7, Johnson hit a three-pointer late in the first quarter to take a six-point lead into the second quarter, but head coach Chauncey Billups surprisingly didn't call his number the rest of the way. Before missing time with the hip injury, Johnson had been a regular in the rotation, but he could find himself out of the mix if the Trail Blazers decide to prioritize rookie first-round pick Shaedon Sharpe and/or Gary Payton (abdomen), who should be close to making his season debut.