Johnson (illness) will play Monday night against the Pistons, Danny Marang of 1080 The Fan Portland reports.
Johnson was previously listed as questionable due to illness, but the team has since cleared him to run the floor Monday evening. He's averaging 6.4 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists over his last five games.
