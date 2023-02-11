Johnson (ankle) is available for Friday's game against Oklahoma City.
Johnson has been upgraded from questionable to available Friday with a right ankle sprain. Johnson hasn't received minutes since Jan. 28. but could have a chance to play against the Thunder due to trades still pending.
