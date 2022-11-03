Johnson ended with 10 points (4-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt), five rebounds and three assists in 18 minutes during Wednesday's 111-106 loss to Memphis.
Johnson led Portland's bench with 10 points and two triples in 18 minutes. This was his first time hitting double-digit points this season. Johnson is averaging 5.8 points and 2.8 boards across 13.3 minutes in four games.
