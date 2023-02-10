Johnson (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against the Thunder.
Johnson has already missed a pair of contests with a sprained right ankle and is at risk of missing a third. If he is able to play, Johnson could crack the rotation for the first time since Jan. 28 considering the combination of injuries and pending trades for the Trail Blazers.
