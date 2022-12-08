Johnson (hip) is probable Thursday against Denver, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
It appears that Johnson will be active for the first time since Nov. 5 against the Suns due to a lingering hip injury. The guard has scored in double figures two times in six appearances.
