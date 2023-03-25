Johnson amassed 12 points (4-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds, six assists and four steals across 26 minutes during Friday's 124-96 loss to the Bulls.

Johnson saw an expanded role in Friday's blowout loss, crossing the 20-minute mark for the first time since Nov. 5 and stuffing the stat sheet. He set season-highs in assists and steals while also scoring 12 points. Considering the Trail Blazers are three and a half games out from the Play-In with eight games left in their season, Johnson and other young players could begin to see more action in the closing weeks of the 2022-23 campaign.