Johnson finished with three points (1-2 FG, 1-2 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and two blocks across 10 minutes during Monday's 135-110 victory over the Nuggets.

Johnson was called upon for the first time this season. The undefeated Trail Blazers have flexed starpower and impressive depth alike en route to a 4-0 record to start the season. Johnson averaged 9.7 points, 2.9 assists and 2.7 rebounds in 25.5 minutes per game for the Trail Blazers in his 2021-22 rookie campaign, but he's far down the totem pole in Portland currently.