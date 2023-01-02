Johnson (illness) is questionable for Monday's game against the Pistons.
Johnson already missed Friday's contest against the Warriors, and it's uncertain whether he'll be able to recover in time for Monday's game, although the Blazers are expected to make a decision closer to the 10 PM ET tip-off. Johnson's absence shouldn't impact many fantasy rosters, however, as he's only averaging 6.4 points and 2.0 rebounds across 14.9 minutes per game this season.
